FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issued By William Blair

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

