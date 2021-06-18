G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

