G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

