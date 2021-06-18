Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a current ratio of 20.36. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

