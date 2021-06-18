Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.24 million and the highest is $142.18 million. Galapagos reported sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 3,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,861. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $214.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

