Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,044,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.