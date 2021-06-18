Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $203,176.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IT stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 43.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Gartner by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

