Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider George Materna Purchases 100,000 Shares

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider George Materna acquired 100,000 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £253,000 ($330,546.12).

George Materna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, George Materna bought 100,000 shares of Gattaca stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £222,000 ($290,044.42).

Shares of LON:GATC opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market cap of £84.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06. Gattaca plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.85 ($3.47).

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

