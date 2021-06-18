GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 2,450,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95. GDS has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

