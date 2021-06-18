GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 4.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.31. Approximately 11,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,293,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

