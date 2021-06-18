Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.94 ($0.12). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 8.94 ($0.12), with a volume of 35,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of £104.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.15.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

