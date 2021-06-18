Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Tops $277,084.87

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $277,084.87 and approximately $390.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.