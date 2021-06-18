General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of GD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

