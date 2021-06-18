Genevieve Walkden Buys 25,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden acquired 25,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,000.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Genevieve Walkden purchased 75,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Genevieve Walkden bought 10,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

Mongolia Growth Group stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$16.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

