Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of AMETEK worth $493,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

