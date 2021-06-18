Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $477,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

