Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Pinterest worth $439,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $73.14 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,136 shares of company stock valued at $54,309,556. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

