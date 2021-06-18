Geode Capital Management LLC Has $412.97 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of United Rentals worth $412,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $294.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.10 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.