Geode Capital Management LLC Has $526.62 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of TransDigm Group worth $526,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $667.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.51. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

