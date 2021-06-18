Geode Capital Management LLC Has $546.82 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $546,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

