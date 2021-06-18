Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $516,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

