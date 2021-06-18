GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

