GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

