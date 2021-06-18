GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $397.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

