GeoWealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after acquiring an additional 504,355 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

