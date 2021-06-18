GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA opened at $90.58 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.