GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.