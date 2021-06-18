GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

