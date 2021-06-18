GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after acquiring an additional 527,335 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.27.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

