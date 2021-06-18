Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.36. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.