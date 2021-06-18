Gitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $117.93 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $8.31 or 0.00022736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $117.93 million and $28.41 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.09 or 0.00725616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083474 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042425 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

