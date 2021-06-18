Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GVDBF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,223.06. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,453.00 and a one year high of $4,519.50.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

