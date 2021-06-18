GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

