GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 23,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 153,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

