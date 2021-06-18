Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,440 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESNT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

