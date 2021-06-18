Glenview Trust Co Invests $202,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

