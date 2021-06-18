Glenview Trust Co Makes New $365,000 Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.11 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $926.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

