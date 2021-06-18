Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.