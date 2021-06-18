Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.