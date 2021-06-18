Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIT opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the period.

