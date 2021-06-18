Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

