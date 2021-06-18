Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $104.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,960. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

