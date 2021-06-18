Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLUC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

