GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

GMS stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 493,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

