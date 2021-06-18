Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,303. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

