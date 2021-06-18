Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) Trading Up 0.1%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 9,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.