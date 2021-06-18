Graft (GRFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,580.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Graft has a market capitalization of $278,196.37 and $36,580.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.00734084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002353 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

