Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.53.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

