Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.17

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.17 and last traded at C$83.15, with a volume of 45387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

