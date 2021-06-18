Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.69% of Realogy worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

